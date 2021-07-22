Cambridge Pavers joins Live. Work. Play.

Looking to upgrade your outdoor space? Cambridge Pavers may have the solution.

Charles Gamarekian, President and CEO of Cambridge Pavers joins Rachel Lutzker on this edition of Live. Work. Play. to give homeowners an idea of how to create their ideal outdoor living space. So many homeowners dream of creating their own beautiful outdoor oasis, but don’t know where to start.

The first thing homeowners need to do is ask themselves, “what do I want to get out of my outdoor living space?”

If you’re looking to create an outdoor living room that includes family and friends, you can never go wrong with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

If you’re thinking about throwing a party for some co-workers, maybe an outdoor bar is what you need.

If you’re looking for a place for the kids to hangout afterschool, consider a pavilion with an outdoor TV.

Once you set a goal for your outdoor space, you can work backwards and create the space of your dreams!

When it comes to designing an outdoor space, inspiration can be found all over! Start out by visiting cambridgepavers.com and looking through the design gallery or the Cambridge brochure. Here, you can find real projects created by other homeowners. Cambridge also has a strong presence on social media platforms, where more inspiration can be found.

Cambridge also offers a contractor referral program. Just go onto cambridgepavers.com and fill out your information to be contacted within 72 hours with a certified contractor in your area. As a homeowner, you can also check out works samples from your contractor to make sure that they will get the job done just how you imagine it. Be sure to ask you contractor any questions you have throughout the process, because after all, they are here to help you!

Creating an outdoor living space can take time and money. As a homeowner, you have two options, you can either do it all at once or do it in phases. Doing it in phases gives homeowners on a budget the chance to figure out what they want to add in years to come.

Some staple products that homeowners are loving for their outdoor living spaces are:

Fire pits, fireplaces

Pavilions

Outdoor kitchens/bars

These Cambridge products can all be used to enhance your outdoor living space during your makeover. Fire features and pavilions can help homeowners extend the use of their outdoor spaces throughout the year, allowing them to continue entertaining in the fall and winter months. Outdoor kitchens and bars will make entertaining a breeze!

In order to get these Cambridge outdoor living amenities, visit cambridgepavers.com and click on the “where to buy” tab, and locate a dealer near you.