Celebrate National Nutrition Month with Big Y on Live Work Play

Learn how to make informed choices and get your nutrition goals on track during this segment of Live. Work. Play. with Big Y.

HARTFORD, Conn. — This month, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrates National Nutrition Month and this year’s theme is Personalize Your Plate! Since this is a time to make informed food choices and develop healthful eating and physical activity habits, we’re here to show you helpful tips when it comes to understanding portion sizes for each Food Group.

When planning your meals and snacks, use this as a guide so you can make informed choices based on your individual Food Group goals.

Fruits: For a 1-cup serving, enjoy ~

1 cup fresh, frozen or canned chopped, diced or sliced

1 (8-ounce) cup 100% juice

½ cup dried

Expert tip = 1 cup is about the size of a baseball!

Vegetables: For a 1-cup serving, enjoy ~

1 cup raw or frozen

1 cup mashed, chopped, diced or sliced

2 cups uncooked leafy greens, 1 cup cooked

1 (8-ounce) cup 100% juice

Whole Grains: For a 1-ounce equivalent serving, enjoy ~

1 cup ready-to-eat cereal

1 standard slice bread

½ cup cooked pasta, rice or hot cereal

1, 6-inch tortilla

1, small bagel

Protein Foods: Although adults are recommended between 5-6 ½ ounce-equivalents per day, the following are 1-ounce equivalent servings,

1-ounce meat, poultry or fish

1 egg

1 tablespoon nut butter or ½ ounce nuts/seeds

¼ cup cooked beans

Expert tip = 3 ounces cooked meat or poultry is equal to a deck of playing cards!

Dairy: For a 1-cup serving, enjoy ~

1 (8-ounce) cup milk or soymilk

1 (8-ounce) cup yogurt

1 ½ ounces natural cheese

Expert tip = 1 ½ ounces is equal to 4 stacked dice!

Fats and Oils: While not a Food Group, aim to select mostly foods providing liquid, unsaturated fats like cooking with plant oils such as olive oil and opting to add avocados, fatty fish and nuts & seeds to meals.

Reach your wellness goals with help from Big Y. Visit www.bigy.com/LivingWell/GetSocial for a listing of our FREE virtual nutrition events with registered dietitians or email nutrition questions at livingwell@bigy.com.