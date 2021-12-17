Celebrate the holidays with festive spirit without the spirits on Live. Work. Play.

Big Y joins Live. Work. Play. with recipes for holiday mocktails everyone can enjoy.

Maintain a pressure-free environment and don’t assume guests will want an alcoholic beverage. If they pass on alcohol, don’t probe to find out why.

Incorporate the same level of care when planning non-alcohol beverage selections. If offering stemware and cut fruit to guests who are drinking champagne and mixed cocktails, be sure to offer the equivalent to guests who prefer sparkling water or a fruity mocktail.

Think beyond water and seltzer. Non-alcoholic beers and spirits can be served alongside both hot and cold mocktails.

Try out the festive holiday mocktail recipes below.

Berry Little Christmas: https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipe/0/11529

Seedlip Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita: https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipe/0/11530

