Celebrating Heart Month with Big Y on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Big Y joins this edition of Live Work Play to talk about February being American Heart Month and how important it is to protect yourself against the leading cause of death for both men and women – heart disease. To keep your heart healthy, here are some simple steps you can take.
Don’t smoke, maintain a healthy weight and be active.
Managing blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar is also important.
And eat a healthy meal plan. Build meals rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, plant-based and lean meat-based proteins, lowfat dairy products and heart-healthy oils. For added benefit, choose foods rich in omega-3 fats like walnuts, flaxseeds, fish and seafood.
Highlighted in this episode are two heart-healthy dishes:
- Burrito Bowl with Quinoa: https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipe/0/8868
- Blueberry Chocolate Clusters: https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipe/0/7579
