Creating a stunning outdoor space with Cambridge Pavers on Live. Work. Play.

Learn how to design your outdoor space to add beauty and functionality to your home.

HARTFORD, Conn. — So many homeowners dream of creating a beautiful backyard but don't know where to start. Charles Gamarekian, owner and CEO of Cambridge Pavers, joins this edition of Live. Work. Play. to share some simple tips on the best way to go about the planning process.

The first thing you need to ask yourself is, “How do I envision myself using this space?”

A good place to start is by deciding how much you're willing to invest. Many homeowners create their dream backyard in phases so don't stress about designing it all at one time. Contractors work with homeowners in phases that will accommodate their budget, and make the whole process seem way less overwhelming.

Find inspiration by using resources such as our Pinterest, Instagram, Houzz, distributor locations, catalogs and even friends and family! Or just download the Designscape Visualizer from our website. It's free and allows homeowners, contractors and design professionals to design, layout and visualize your dream outdoor project space using Cambridge Pavingstone products!

Dream it. Design it. Build it. Make it your own!

And you can consider these 2022 trends when designing your own space. Open air dining, outdoor kitchen and grill modules allow homeowners to spend more quality time with their family.

Make your outdoor space more modern by incorporating monochromatic tones, and large pavers into your space. Cambridge offers a wide variety of modern style and large pavers that will help to create a trendy outdoor space!

Water features that add ambiance and relaxation to outdoor space.

Fire features and fireplaces are the epicenter of entertainment and are a great focal point to any outdoor space.

Define your space with sectioned off outdoor rooms.

Add features such as a built-in grill, cocktail bar and pavilions.

Invest in an outdoor office and installing outdoor wifi will allow homeowners to be productive and work outside.

You can also think of this outdoor investment as creating your own stay-cation.

Rather than spending money on a single trip, your backyard living space will be an experience you can enjoy all year round for years to come!

With the rise in gas prices vacationing in your backyard will certainty save you on inflated traveling expenses.

Designing outdoor entertaining areas in your home takes some planning, but these outdoor amenities can help turn your basic backyard into a staycation paradise!

Pavilion - No matter where you live, the sun can get hot – especially during the summer months. Adding a pavilion to your outdoor space can create a comfortable place to sit and relax. Create a “cabana” to feel like you're on an island.

Fire features are versatile, are a centerpiece at any gathering and occasion, and perfect to cozy up to during chilly nights

Fully assembled kitchen or bar area - Stock up on snacks (and drinks of course) to munch on while soaking up the sun. To truly enjoy your stay-cation, act as if you're getting out of town and tune out the rest of the world!

And if you are small on space but have big dreams then consider our Boutique Collection. It includes fireplaces and seating benches that are smaller in size! These products range in color and design to give homeowners the same great options sized perfectly for their smaller properties!

The best part about this collection is that everything is fully assembled and easy to install! Not only will this save you the stress, but it will also save you a lot of time and money!

If you want to create the illusion of a larger space, shift the angle of your pavers or install larger sized pavers in order to trick the eye into thinking that the patio space is bigger than it really is!

Use light colored pavers and bright flowers to make space feel larger and more open.

Think of your outside space like the inside of your home. Even if your outdoor area is small, you can still create various "zones" by arranging the furniture and defining certain areas.