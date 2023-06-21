CREC explains all they all to offer students and staff on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Teresa Dufour chats with Dr. Greg Florio, Executive Director of CREC, about what they offer the communities and students they serve, as well as the benefits of joining the CREC community. Plus, Teresa talks to 2022-23 Teacher of the Year, Maria Rivera about that honor and why she is committed to teaching. Dr. Florio also recognizes 2022-23 Paraeducator of the Year, Vanessa Logan. To learn more about CREC and open positions, click here.