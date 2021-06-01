Dream Big could help pay for college on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — CT State Treasurer Shawn Wooden joins Rachel Lutzker on this edition of Live. Work. Play. to explain how CHET can help you save for a loved ones higher education. Plus CHET has launched it's Dream Big Competition where kids grades K-8 would win a $529 contribution to their account or students from the class of 2022 could win up to a $5000 contribution. To learn more about CHET's Dream Big Competition, click here .

The State of Connecticut offers CHET to help families save for future college costs. Funds deposited into a CHET account have tax advantages and can be used at accredited colleges and universities across the country, including vocational and technical schools, and some colleges abroad. The Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET) direct-sold college savings plan was established in 1997 and has grown to more than $3.5 billion in assets and 132,000 accounts. Nearly $2.2 billion has been withdrawn from CHET accounts to help more than 58,000 students pay for college expenses. To learn more about CHET, click here.