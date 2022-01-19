Enjoy your comfort foods but with a twist from Big Y on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — During the cold winter months, we often find ourselves craving comfort foods like soup, macaroni & cheese, fried chicken and baked goods. Those foods can still be enjoyed as part of a healthful meal plan, simply keep portion in mind and choose lightened up recipes whenever possible.
- Focus on adding. Incorporate more fruits & vegetables to offset excess fat and calories; then enjoy richer foods as a side versus main entrée.
- Bake versus fry. Add crunch to chicken or fish with panko or crushed up cereal, spray with non-stick cooking spray and bake for a crispy crust.
- Lighten up. Use lowfat milk in place of heavy cream and experiment with using less added sugar and fats, like butter, in your favorite recipes.
Enjoy these lightened up recipes from Big Y.
