Everyone needs to buckle up...it's the law

Learn about the new passenger safety law that goes into effect October 1st, 2021 on this edition of Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Teresa Dufour talks with Juliet Little, program manager at the CT DOT Highway Safety Office and Detective Avelina Rivera, from the Watertown Police Department about the new safety laws that go into effect October 1, 20021 on this edition of Live. Work. Play.

Connecticut is now the 32nd state to require all passengers to buckle up, regardless of where they are positioned in the vehicle.

Connecticut was one of the first states to pass a law requiring seat belts in the front seat, but that was more than 30 years ago. The new occupant protection law, which goes into effect on October 1, 2021, will mandate that all passengers in the back seat buckle up, as well.

This is a significant step forward for Connecticut in our ongoing effort to reduce serious injuries and fatalities involving unbelted rear passengers.

Unrestrained passengers in the back seat can become projectiles in the event of a crash, causing serious injuries or fatalities. From 2017 to 2020, there were more than 12,589 injuries of rear seat occupants. During this same time period, there were 61 fatalities.

Given the increased number of adults that ride in the back seats with ride sharing services such as Uber or Lyft, this new law is a lifesaving measure for all Connecticut residents on our roadways.

For more information, log onto Facebook.com/CThighwaysafety