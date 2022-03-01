Find out what Harvard Pilgrim Health Care is doing to support CT communities on Live. Work. Play.

Paul Bartosic, CT Market Vice President, explains Harvard Pilgrim Health Care's commitment to it's members and the communities they live in.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Harvard Pilgrim and its family of companies provide health benefit plans, programs and services to more than 3 million customers in New England and across the nation. A leading not-for-profit health plan and the only not-for-profit insurer in the state of CT, they guide members – and the communities they serve – to better health. Operating in CT since 2014, Harvard Pilgrim is known for our outstanding clinical quality, robust provider network, and top-notch customer service.

Harvard Pilgrim also has a deep commitment to helping not only their members, but also their communities, live healthier, happier lives. The Sales and Service teams are local (many of them are your neighbors) and are committed to supporting its mission within their own communities. Harvard Pilgrim's active Foundation provides support to non-profit organizations across the state, and focus on helping to increase access to fresh, healthy foods to the populations who need it most.

Last year, they developed a program called ‘Living Well at Home’ to support communities during an unprecedented time. By going to HarvardPilgrim.org/LivingWellatHome you have access to free virtual fitness classes like yoga, Zumba, and barre, as well as guided mindfulness sessions with our expert mindfulness team as well as health and wellness webinars. All can be accessed virtually by anyone, you do not need to be a Harvard Pilgrim member to participate. With an increased need for mental health support, we believe that these programs, made available to all, are just one tool in helping to support overall health and wellbeing.

The pandemic has also brought to light the benefit of telehealth. Telehealth is a benefit offered at Harvard Pilgrim for several years, but the pandemic has really increased its utilization. Between February and April of last year, we saw an over 6,000% increased in CT members utilizing telehealth.

Telehealth has been a critical resource for those who can’t make it in to see their doctor in person. Post COVID-19, telemedicine will remain an important part of the health care model.

Harvard Pilgrim has launched the first virtual Primary Care plan exclusively in Connecticut. They are excited to offer this new innovative plan that is the first of its kind available in the region.

For more information on SimplyVirtual, Virtual Choice or any of our plan offerings, employers can visit HarvardPilgrim.org/CT