Find the perfect holiday gift with Lux Bond & Green Jewelers on Live. Work. Play.

Marc Green of Lux Bond & Green Jewelers joins Teresa Dufour on this edition of Live. Work. Play to talk about the secret to the success of the family business for almost 125 years. Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home since 1898 earning our family business international recognition.

Founded by Morris A. Green, a Naugatuck Valley entrepreneur and merchant, M.A. had operated his fine jewelry business via a horse and cart, repairing and selling gold and silver jewelry and objects as well as pocket watches and gold eye frames on the streets of downtown Waterbury Connecticut. Opening his first location 123 years ago, Lux Bond & Green is one of the longest continuously operating singularly owned Jewelers in the United States. M.A. raised his family of seven sons in the thriving industrial and manufacturing community and in 1932 several of his sons purchased the long-established Lux Bond & Lux Jewelers in Hartford and renamed it Lux Bond & Green.