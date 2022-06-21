Fun adventures await you with a quick trip north to New Hampshire on Live. Work. Play.

New Hampshire offers a wide variety of adventures for families, couples, everyone really and of all abilities. Find out more on this edition of Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lori Harnois, director of New Hampshire's Travel and Tourism, talks with Teresa DuFour about all the fun and exciting things that can be found with a quick trip north. New Hampshire is a playground of adventure offering exhilarating experiences for heart pumping adrenaline seekers.

The state has unique outdoor activities that are family friendly and great for all ages and abilities.

New Hampshire is home to unique attractions and once in a lifetime experiences like the ones below.

Mount Washington Auto Road - the oldest man-made attraction in the U.S.

Chutters Candy Store in Littleton, NH has the longest candy counter in the world.

The Motor Vessel (M/V) Sophie C. on Lake Winnipesaukee is the oldest floating post office in the United States.