Generations Family Health Center joins Live. Work. Play.

If you live in the Eastern part of CT, Generations Family Health Center is available to service your health care needs.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Generations Family Health Center is a community health center that provides medical, dental, behavioral health and support services. They have locations in Willimantic, Putnam, Danielson and Norwich as well as a School Based Health Center in Putnam and their Across The Smiles Mobile Dental Van. They also support the community at Soup Kitchens, Senior Centers, Farms, Shelters and Schools.

Generations Family Health Center serves all ages of those who are Uninsured, Underinsured, or Insured. They do not turn any one away even if they cannot pay.

During the COVID pandemic they provided COVID Testing through out the community. And now offer Vaccines for those who are eligible. It is their collective goal to get as many people vaccinated as possible by getting the message out – it’s Safe, free and easy to find one near you. Generations Family Health Center offers walk in vaccine appointments at all their sites for patients and the general public as well as community vaccine clinics at already established events.

For more information or questions, go to www.genhealth.org.