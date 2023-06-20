Getting ready to buy your first home with American Eagle Financial Credit Union on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — June is National Homeownership Month and American Eagle Financial Credit Union (AEFCU) is commemorating National Homeownership Month by encouraging those interested in buying their first home to take the first step: come in and get pre-qualified.
AEFCU is hosting a free First-Time Homebuyer Seminar on Thursday, June 22nd East Hartford —members and nonmembers are welcome.
FIRST-TIME HOME BUYER EVENT INFO:
First-Time Home Buyer Seminar
Hosted by American Eagle Financial Credit Union
This edition of Live. Work. Play. is sponsored by American Eagle Financial Credit Union.