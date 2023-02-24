Hidden Creek Medical Clinic offers a new solution to men on Live. Work. Play.

An innovative treatment is being offered to men who suffer from a common medical condition and Hidden Creek Medical Clinic explains how it works.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hidden Creek Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary, proven approach to treating Erectile Dysfunction without pills, injections, or surgery. Marc Kramer from Hidden Creek Medical Clinic joins Live. Work. Play. to discuss this breakthrough approach to treating E-D.

ED is a serious medical condition, and some procedures available are invasive. Marc explains the differences between what's being done at Hidden Creek Medical Clinic and other traditional methods available.

Find out how the technology works, how to tell if you are a candidate and the recovery time.