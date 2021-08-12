How speeding is affecting our roadways on Live. Work. Play.

The CT DOT joins this edition of Live. Work. Play. to talk about the rise in speeding and how dangerous it actually is to everybody.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Nick Just from the Office of Highway Safety and Hartford police officer Tim Budwitz join Rachel Lutzker on this edition of Live. Work. Play. to talk about speeding and how it has increased dramatically during the pandemic.

The CT DOT has launched it's "When Speeding Kills, it's Never an Accident" to educate and explain the real dangers of speeding.

In 2019, speeding killed 9,478 people (nationally). Understandably, the frustrations of modern life and juggling a busy schedule exist, but speed limits are put in place to protect all road users.

Even though traffic was significantly down for a period due to the pandemic, fatalities went up in 2020 substantially in CT. The reason for the extreme increase? The near-empty streets resulted in faster driving, which, in turn, made streets more deadly.

Speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder, but all of the people on the road around them, including law enforcement officers.

Speeding is more than just breaking the law. The consequences are far-ranging:

• Greater potential for loss of vehicle control;

• Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment;

• Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger;

• Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries;

• Economic implications of a speed-related crash; and

• Increased fuel consumption/cost.

For more information about speeding, log onto www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding