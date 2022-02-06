How to attain financial freedom on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Howard Brady, CEO of American Eagle Financial Credit Union joins this edition of Live. Work. Play. to talk about their committment to financial literacy and helping it's members and non-members achieve financial freedom.
American Eagle Financial Credit Union (AEFCU) is a full-service credit union—the largest community credit union in the state—offering checking and savings accounts, credit cards, auto loans, mortgages, business accounts and more.
AEFCU serves and welcomes new members from Hartford, Middlesex, Tolland and New Haven County in Connecticut, as well as Hampden County in Massachusetts.
American Eagle is committed to providing services, education and tools that help people—both members and nonmembers—with achieving financial freedom
AEFCU hosts free financial literacy modules on their website americaneagle.org, as well as seminars throughout the state, that help people with financial topics. Including:
- Building and understanding credit
- Retirement planning
- Buying your first home
June is National Homeownership Month and American Eagle is commemorating this by encouraging those interested in buying their first home to take the first step: come in and get pre-qualified.
AEFCU is hosting a free First-Time Homebuyer Seminar on Thursday, June 9th in East Hartford—members and nonmembers are welcome. Click here for more information.
This edition of Live. Work. Play. is sponsored by American Eagle Financial Credit Union.