It's financial education awareness month and American Eagle Financial Credit Union offers free help

Have questions about your credit, getting a mortgage or other finance questions, American Eagle Financial Credit Union joins Live. Work. Play. to help.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — April is Financial Education Awareness month and American Eagle Financial Credit Union joins Live. Work. Play. to talk about their mission to help everyone understand these sometimes complex topics.

American Eagle Financial Credit Union (AEFCU) is not for profit, owned by members not shareholders and offer the same products as a bank.

AEFCU has been around since 1935 and member owned – they are not going anywhere. They offer the same products and services as banks to fit all individual needs but there are no shareholder obligations so can generally provide lower loan rates and higher deposit rates.

Plus, AEFCU is community and financial education focused. They use sponsorships, volunteerism and provide tools and services needed to achieve financial freedom

April is Financial Literacy Month – AEFCU is very focused on financial education all the time but during the month of April, you’ll find banks and credit unions promoting the various ways they can help with your financial wellness. Important to educate consumers how to manage money. Dozens of free courses are available on their website americaneagle.org

American Eagle also offers seminars. The next one is about Understanding and Building Credit Seminar on Tuesday, April 18th at 6PM at their main headquarters, 333 East River Drive, East Hartford, CT.

You can sign up now on the website americaneagle.org

More about the Credit Union:

Established in 1935, American Eagle Financial Credit Union (AEFCU) is a full-service community credit union offering checking and savings accounts, credit cards, auto loans, mortgages, business accounts and more. American Eagle offers banking online, through its mobile app, or at one of its 14 branches located in Connecticut. AEFCU has close to 180,000 members (i.e., customers), $2.5 billion in assets, and offers banking services to anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Hartford, Middlesex, Tolland, and New Haven County in Connecticut, and Hampden County in Massachusetts. Our home office is located on East River Drive in East Hartford.