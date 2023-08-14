Learn how CHESLA can help with the cost of higher education on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Teresa Dufour welcomes CHESLA, Connecticut Higher Education Supplemental Loan Authority, to this edition of Live. Work. Play. Jeanette Weldon, Executive Director of CHESLA and Josh Hurlock, Assistant Director, explain how CHESLA can support Connecticut families with the cost of higher education through scholarships and their low fixed rate loans. CHESLA also offer financial literacy programs and a refinancing option for existing student loans.