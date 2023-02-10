Learn how the Bureau of Rehabilitation Services is helping Travelers staff their company with people of all abilities on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jim McMahon, inclusive talent acquisition for Travelers, joins Teresa Dufour to talk about the working partnership he has with The Bureau of Rehabilitiation Services (BRS). Jim explains how BRS has increased the work pool to choose from to fill positions throughout Travelers and how employee engagement increases giving a strong benefit to the organization. Click here to learn more about The Bureau of Rehabilitation Services and how they can help you or your organization.