Live. Work. Play. Welcomes Big Y and Cape Cod Select

Big Y talks about their local partnerships and highlights Cape Cod select on this edition of Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn — Big Y is proud to work with Local Partners whenever we can and currently partners with over 500 local businesses and offer over 4,000 individual local products. No matter how big or small the business, Big Y supports partners that service 1 store all the way up to all stores because there are so many benefits to supporting local! Better for the local economy, better for the environment and may be better nutritionally.

Big Y joins Live. Work. Play to highlight partner, Cape Cod Select Premium Frozen Cranberries and have been partnering with this local, family-owned company for years. In 2009, Cindy Rhodes founded Cape Cod Select, the retail face for the Edgewood Bogs Cranberry Growers in Carver, MA. She wanted to provide the public with “Cranberries for All Seasons” and be the best quality on the market. They are a 4th generation independent cranberry grower with over 800 acres of producing bogs.

Frozen cranberries are a great option for smoothies. Below is the recipe for a Blueberry Blend Smoothie Bowl.

Directions:

1. Blend 1 cup Cape Cod Select Blueberry Blend, frozen banana, yogurt, water and honey until smooth. Add additional water as needed, keeping mixture thick.

2. Pour smoothie mixture into two bowls.