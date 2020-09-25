x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Live. Work. Play.

Live. Work. Play. welcomes Big Y to talk family meals

Big Y talks about the importance of family meals and it's impact on children on Live. Work. Play.

Live. Work. Play. welcomes Big Y to talk about the importance of family meal time and the impact it has on kids.  Big Y Registered Dietitians, Andrea Luttrell, RDN, LDN and Carrie Taylor, RDN, LDN, RYT both share recipes that are quick, easy, and meet daily food requirements, and are delicious as well.

Credit: Big Y
Credit: Big Y
Credit: Big Y
Credit: Big Y

This segment of Live. Work. Play. is sponsored by Big Y.

Credit: Big Y