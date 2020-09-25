Live. Work. Play. welcomes Big Y to talk family meals

Live. Work. Play. welcomes Big Y to talk about the importance of family meal time and the impact it has on kids. Big Y Registered Dietitians, Andrea Luttrell, RDN, LDN and Carrie Taylor, RDN, LDN, RYT both share recipes that are quick, easy, and meet daily food requirements, and are delicious as well.
- Visit www.bigy.com/FamilyMeals for meal planning tips, recipes and information on National Family Meals Month.
- Visit www.bigy.com/LivingWell/GetSocial for a listing of our FREE virtual nutrition events with registered dietitians.
- Email us with nutrition questions at livingwell@bigy.com // follow us on Facebook – @LivingWellEatingSmart.
