Live. Work. Play. welcomes Oak Hill School

Live. Work. Play. welcomes Ana Wittig, Chief Administrator and Mark Hedrick, Senior Director of Education, from Oak Hill School. Oak Hill School classrooms are now conducting in-person learning, but we continue to provide virtual learning. Our services provide access to instruction via blended learning opportunities which include synchronous and asynchronous teaching and learning to maximize connectedness and relationships. When students are remote, scheduled daily check-in and check-out procedures to maintain connections and engagement are in place. Teaching through recorded video are in place, when applicable, engaging learners with their teacher’s voice. Students’ social and emotional development needs are addressed through regular communication and individualized supports. And the use of trauma-informed pedagogical techniques. Some of our most vulnerable students and their families are supported during all models of learning through regular communication by teachers and related service professionals, via access to online resources and virtual learning platforms and technology necessary to engage in learning.