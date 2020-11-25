Live. Work. Play. Welcomes the BBB Serving CT

HARTFORD, Conn. — Live. Work. Play. welcomes Luke Frey, Associate Director of Communication, from the BBB Serving Connecticut. Rachel Lutzker and Luke discuss the importance of shopping local this holiday season as some small businesses are struggling with the pandemic. Luke also shares how the BBB can help you when shopping online and gives gift suggestions to help out your local businesses. This edition of Live. Work. Play. is sponsored by the BBB Serving Connecticut.