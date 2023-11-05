May is International Mediterranean Diet Month with Big Y on Live. Work. Play.

Learn why the Mediterranean Diet (Med Diet) is one of the top-rated meal plans for overall health and wellness on Live. Work. Play. with Big Y.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — May is International Mediterranean Diet Month and Big Y joins Live. Work. Play. to celebrate and explore it's colorful and delicious options.

The Med Diet is one of the top-rated meal plans for overall health and wellness. It focuses on:

Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, herbs, spices, nuts and healthful fats like olive oil

Enjoying two servings of fish and seafood each week

Moderate inclusion of dairy, eggs and poultry

Smaller intake of red meats and sweets

Drinking water

It also highlights enjoying meals with others, being physically active and drinking wine in moderation.

And with summer picnic season fast approaching, lighten up your menus with these flavorful Mediterranean-inspired salad recipes:

To learn more about the Mediterranean Diet, visit Oldways at https://oldwayspt.org/traditional-diets/mediterranean-diet