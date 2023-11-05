x
Live. Work. Play.

May is International Mediterranean Diet Month with Big Y on Live. Work. Play.

Learn why the Mediterranean Diet (Med Diet) is one of the top-rated meal plans for overall health and wellness on Live. Work. Play. with Big Y.

HARTFORD, Conn. — May is International Mediterranean Diet Month and Big Y joins Live. Work. Play. to celebrate and explore it's colorful and delicious options.

The Med Diet is one of the top-rated meal plans for overall health and wellness. It focuses on:

  • Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, herbs, spices, nuts and healthful fats like olive oil
  • Enjoying two servings of fish and seafood each week
  • Moderate inclusion of dairy, eggs and poultry
  • Smaller intake of red meats and sweets
  • Drinking water

It also highlights enjoying meals with others, being physically active and drinking wine in moderation.

And with summer picnic season fast approaching, lighten up your menus with these flavorful Mediterranean-inspired salad recipes:

Tabbouleh Salad

Credit: Fox61

Quinoa Salad with Roasted Broccoli & Feta

Credit: Fox61

To learn more about the Mediterranean Diet, visit Oldways at https://oldwayspt.org/traditional-diets/mediterranean-diet

This edition of Live. Work. Play. is sponsored by Big Y.

Credit: Big Y

