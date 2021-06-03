Meet Kebbi from Oak Hill on this edition of Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Adam Kosakowski, Assistive Technology Specialist, from Oak Hill introduces his side kick Kebbi to Rachel Lutzker on this edition of Live. Work. Play. Kebbi is an educational robot that integrates artificial intelligence, software, and hardware technology to provide a variety of facial expressions, body movements, and communicative interactions. Kebbi provides a unique set of capabilities that provide students with autism and other special needs a unique approach to learning and engaging in the home/school environment.

Oak Hill is Connecticut's largest private provider of services to people with disabilities. Oak Hill provides a full range of services to people with disabilities. We help all ages, from newborns to seniors. And our experienced staff covers the needs of every intellectual, developmental and physical disability.We believe that people with disabilities have the right and capability to be contributing, productive members of their communities. Building from that belief, we established a full-service organization to care for, educate and advocate for disabled people, their families and their communities. To learn more about Oak Hill, click here.