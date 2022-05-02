Paying down student loan debt on Live. Work. Play.

CHESLA joins Live. Work. Play. to talk about the employer student loan repayment option.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Josh Hurlock, assistant director of CHESLA joins this edition of Live. Work. Play. to explain their employer student loan program. CHESLA helps students and their families finance the cost of higher education.

CHESLA has partnered with its Rhode Island counterpart, RISLA, regarding the program. The program gives those with student loan debt the opportunity to work with their employers to ultimately pay it off. While the program benefits employees, it also helps employers acquire and retain quality, committed staff.

The program is easy to use. All it takes is the employer to say, “Hey, this is a great benefit, let’s offer it!” The employer decides the payment amount and frequency on behalf of its employees. The program is customizable to fit any employer budget. CHESLA's program does the heavy lifting in making those payments to the specific loan servicers.

In coordination with this program, CHESLA also offers its refinance loan program. Not only can employees have their employer help pay their student loans off, CHESLA can refinance employees’ student loans to potentially lower fixed interest rates and lower monthly payments.

The federal government also offers incentives for employers to offer a student loan repayment benefit.

Employers can make tax-free payments of up to a maximum of $5,250 per employee annually.

Employers and employees save on federal payroll taxes on qualifying payments, and employees save on federal income taxes.

And if a company pays down CHESLA Refi CT loans on behalf of its employees, the company may be eligible for a State of Connecticut tax credit beginning 01-01-22. To learn more about CHESLA and this program, click here.