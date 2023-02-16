Proud Pet Patch is a dog's best friend

Find out how the Proud Pet Patch can be a game changer for dogs on Live. Work. Play.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — The ProudPet™ Patch provides the most comfortable bandage for your pet and the most convenient bandage for you. Logan Ongley, spokesperson for The Proud Pet explains how and why the bandage works.

The bandage surface is made of a Velcro® hook material that discourages pets from licking or chewing. Extremely comfortable to wear and extremely uncomfortable to lick.

You can easily view the wound through bandage holes - no need to remove. No bandage contact with the wound.

Air circulation is regulated by holes on top of bandage.

And you can eaily apply ointment through bandage holes - no need to remove bandage.

Plus the bandage is water resistant so no need to replace it when wet.

Learn more or to order your own pet patch, click here.