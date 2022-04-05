Quality Cancer Care right where you live

ECHN's John A. DeQuattro's cancer center provides the highest level of care to cancer patients and provides support for not only them but their families.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dr. Eyone Jones from ECHN joins this edition of Live. Work. Play. to talk about the outstanding care that is offered at the John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center. A cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming, and ECHN has one of the regions’ most comprehensive cancer care resources right in Manchester. It offers the highest quality of care in a convenient location, and close to home. When a person is diagnosed with cancer, there are a lot of treatment options, places for care and various roads to explore

One of the most important elements is finding a place where you can get the most innovative treatment technologies and clinical expertise – but also support services and compassionate care to navigate through this disease with comfort and ease.

ECHN has one of the region’s most comprehensive cancer care resources – right here in Manchester.

John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center is a world-class institution purposefully built to diagnose, treat and support cancer patients and their families.

With a collaborative partnership agreement with the American Cancer Society for multiple years in a row, the John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center utilizes the same physicians that serve St. Francis Hospital and Hartford HealthCare, so patients can receive the highest quality of care all in one building.

Its highly skilled medical professionals and state-of-the-art technology are on par with state’s leading hospitals to provide the most exceptional radiation treatment services to the community – close to home and convenient.

Manchester Memorial Hospital’s John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center has proudly earned numerous recognitions, our most recent being the Commission on Cancer (CoC) 2018 Outstanding Achievement Award. Manchester Memorial Hospital is one of two Hospitals in CT and one of 24 Hospitals in the United States to have earned this recognition.

To learn more, please visit ECHN.org