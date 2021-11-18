Recipe Ideas for Thanksgiving Leftovers on Live. Work. Play.

Tired of the same leftovers after the holiday meal. Get creative and tasty ideas from Big Y on this edition of Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Leftovers are one of the best things about Thanksgiving. Enjoy them safely in new and creative ways!

Remember, when packing up leftovers:

Refrigerate within 2 hours of being at room temperature.

Store in shallow containers and cut meats, like turkey, into smaller portions.

Consume leftovers within 3-4 days and re-heat to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Always remember – when in doubt, throw it out!

Here are with some new ways to utilize Thanksgiving leftovers:

Stuffing Waffles with Roasted Turkey Click Here for Recipe.

For other great ways to use holiday leftovers, check out these recipes on bigy.com:

Rustic Turkey Tart - https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipe/0/11460

Turkey Waldorf Salad - https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipe/0/10262

Thanksgiving Lettuce Cups - https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipe/0/10249

Vegetable Bake - https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipe/0/10251

Thanksgiving Muffins - https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipe/0/8799

Cranberry Cream Cheese Crescents - https://www.bigy.com/rs/recipe/0/11475

