Recipe Ideas for Thanksgiving Leftovers on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Leftovers are one of the best things about Thanksgiving. Enjoy them safely in new and creative ways!
Remember, when packing up leftovers:
Refrigerate within 2 hours of being at room temperature.
Store in shallow containers and cut meats, like turkey, into smaller portions.
Consume leftovers within 3-4 days and re-heat to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Always remember – when in doubt, throw it out!
Here are with some new ways to utilize Thanksgiving leftovers:
Turkey and Zoodles Click here for the recipe.
Stuffing Waffles with Roasted Turkey Click Here for Recipe.
This edition of Live. Work. Play. is sponsored by Big Y.