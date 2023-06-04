Reserve your spot at The Parking Spot

Make travel easier and park your car at The Parking Spot before you take flight at Bradley International Airport.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Airports will be busy this month and next with Spring Break travel and The Parking Spot has these tips for travelers on this edition of Live. Work. Play.

Planning in advance will make the journey more enjoyable. Traveling is stressful and with friends or family can be challenging at times. If you are flying to your destination make sure you plan to reserve everything from your airline tickets, hotel arrangements, and activities plenty of time in advance. This includes taking care of your parking needs with The Parking Spot.

For families traveling with kids this Spring Break, consider these tips.

Make the trip fun, exciting, and educational. Encourage kids to keep a travel diary, create scavenger hunts and play games. Make sure to plan some fun excursions on your trip that bring some new familiarity for your child, such as visiting a local park or playground. For any trip, it’s necessary to be flexible. Traveling with kids can be unpredictable. Having the kids’ favorite games, snacks, and drinks can help make the trip go smoothly.

And have piece of mind and a safe experience with The Parking Spot.

From missing catalytic converters to car damage and personal safety, travelers need to make smart decisions and build a plan for their cars at the airport when they travel.

The Parking Spot model is built so that folks spend the least amount of time possible in potentially vulnerable positions, particularly being outside and alone. Shuttles pick up and drop off travelers directly at their vehicles. Valet service as combined with express check-in/check-out via The Parking Spot app help expedite the process, while covered parking options allow for protection from the elements. Plus, the app also allows for easy tracking of the shuttle so that upon return, those waiting to get back to the lot can stay inside well-lit terminals until it arrives.

Each lot has a security surveillance camera system and staff on-site 24/7. In addition to infrastructure that includes a well-lit, fenced-in area only accessible via the main entrance, routine maintenance is performed to replace burnt-out bulbs, repair cracks, and address any other potential safety measure before it becomes an issue.

The Parking Spot can help make your journey a bit more predictable. We offer friendly airport shuttle services, security surveillance camera system, 24-hr staff on premises, well-lit, and fenced in area.

As the country’s largest near-airport parking company, customers of The Parking Spot can expect:

Valet parking or covered + uncovered parking options

EV charging

Saft-hands car wash and routine maintenance

Free bottled water

In-and-out privileges for those impacted by flight delays or cancellations

SPOT Club Reward program to earn free future parking