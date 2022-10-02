Road rules for the Big Game on Live. Work. Play.

The CT DOT shares how important it is to have a sober driver or ride home if you drink or are under the influence, especially this weekend.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On this edition of Live. Work. Play., Lieutenant Ryan Shea from the Manchester Police Department and Daniel Parlapiano Police Captain retired from the CT DOT Highway Safety Office talk about the Big Game this weekend. With many people going out to parties or bars to watch the game, they review the rules of the road.

Each year, the Big Game garners millions of viewers and many take the opportunity to cheer on their favored team by going to a party. As we are celebrating, it is vitally important to keep us all safe on the roads.

If your night involves alcohol outside of your home, please plan for a sober ride home.

If you’re a designated driver, take your role as a designated driver seriously. People are relying on you. Refrain from any alcoholic beverages or other drugs.

Always buckle your seat belt and always require all your passengers to do the same. Do not start the car until all passengers’ seat belts are buckled.

If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely. Even if they make a fuss in the moment, they’ll thank you later.

Don’t let friends (and fans) drive drunk. If you someone at your party has been drinking help arrange a safe way for them to get home, too.

If you are hosting a party, be sure all your guests have a sober ride home. And make sure to serve a selection of nonalcoholic drinks.

In 2019, there were 10,142 people killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes.

The consequences of drunk driving can be deadly, but they can also be expensive. Drunk drivers can face jail time, the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates, and many other unanticipated expenses, including attorney’s fees, court costs, and lost wages due to time off from work. The average DUI costs approximately $10,000.

Driving High is also a DUI. Driving under the influence of drugs is a growing factor in impaired-driving crashes. You simply can’t drive safe if you’re high. The THC in marijuana hurts a driver’s ability to multitask, a critical skill needed behind the wheel.

To Learn more, log on to Facebook.com/CTHighwaySafety