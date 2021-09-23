Find out the importance of eating together on this edition of Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — September is Family Meals Month and Big Y is encouraging families to take the pledge to have 1 more meal together each week. Big Y Registered Dietitians Carrie Taylor and Andrea Luttrell join Teresa Dufour to talk about National Family Meals month on this edition of Live. Work. Play.

Big Y believes in the importance of family meals and has so many resources to make eating together easier and more enjoyable.

There are numerous benefits eating together as a family; it impacts:

Togetherness

Promotes Healthy Habits

Fosters a sense of Well-Being

And ignites Inspiration

Meals don’t have to be elaborate so pledge to eat one more meal together today!

Make family-friendly, balanced meals in minutes with some of these examples with Big Y registered dietitians:

Visit www.bigy.com/FamilyMeals for meal planning tips, recipes and information on our National Family Meals Month Contest – take our quiz and you could win a $500 Gift Card to Big Y!

Visit www.bigy.com/LivingWell/GetSocial for a listing of our FREE virtual nutrition events with registered dietitians.

Email us with nutrition questions at livingwell@bigy.com