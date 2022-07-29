Slow Down. The CT DOT gives a serious reminder to keep motorists safe.

On this edition of LWP, the CT DOT explains how problematic speeding is in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — During the Summer season, we generally see an increase of Connecticut residents traveling throughout the state – to gatherings, barbecues, summer concerts, tourist destinations and more. And with increased traffic on our roads, speed continues to be problematic.

Traffic fatalities are up 25% since 2021 – we are on track to reach record levels by the end of the year.

As of June 19, 2022, there have been 166 traffic-related deaths in Connecticut, up from 123 in 2021 and 126 in 2020, during the same January 1 through June 19 period.

We understand the frustrations of modern life and juggling a busy schedule - but speed limits are put in place to protect all road users.

Speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder, but all the people on the road around them.

When speeding is involved in a fatal crash, it is never an accident.

In general, deaths from vehicle crashes have been falling since the late 1960s. But when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, there was a national surge in crashes – and fatalities. According to NHTSA, an estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, a 10.5 percent increase from the 38,824 deaths in 2020. That’s the largest number of projected fatalities in that period since 2005.

Now through Labor Day, Connecticut State and local law enforcement will be out with a high-visibility anti speeding enforcement effort to raise awareness and change driver behavior.

To learn more, log onto Facebook.com/CTHighwaySafety.