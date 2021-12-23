Stay safe this holiday season with a code from the CT DOT on Live. Work. Play.

The CT DOT has partnered with Uber to provide residents with a discount code for a safe ride home this holiday season.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), in partnership with Uber, has awarded Connecticut a grant to provide Uber ride credits to prevent impaired driving this holiday season.

This initiative is part of CT Departments of Transportation Office of Highway Safety’s ongoing initiatives to keep motorists safe on our roads and highways.

This program encourages people who consume alcohol or other impairing substances to use a ride-hailing service instead of putting themselves and others on the road at risk by getting behind the wheel.

This comes at a critical time - not only is the holiday season an especially deadly time on our roads, but the danger is even higher this year - traffic fatalities are increasing at an unprecedented rate.

Drunk and drug-impaired driving increased during the pandemic and as parties and gatherings resume, there are more opportunities for impaired driving this holiday season.

Ride-hailing services such as Uber have been shown to reduce crash and impaired driving rates by offering an alternative to getting behind the wheel impaired.

By using the code CTRIDESAFE in your Uber app, CT residents can “not only get home safe, but also save $10 on their Uber ride.

The code is valid Fridays and Saturdays (5PM - 4AM) from 12/17/21 - 1/1/22