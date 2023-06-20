Staying Fueled for Summer Exercising from Big Y on Live. Work. Play.

Get tips for exercising in summer weather with snacks/hydration/nourishing meal ideas from Big Y.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On this edition of Live Work Play, Big Y Registered Dietitian Carrie Taylor, RDN, LDN, KYT, joins Teresa Dufour to talk about how staying active is a must for your health, but be mindful when you head outdoors during the summer.

Stay Cool & Fueled

Adjust your work out time to earlier or later in the day to beat the heat.

Get fueled with a small snack before like a berry smoothie, mini snack bar and 1/2 sandwich.

Replenish with Nourishing Meals

Feed your body the nutrients it needs to rebuild and heal after working out.

Choosing a full meal with at least 3-4 Food Groups will provide the nutrients you need.

Meals can be batched cooked, quick and easy.

Caprese Quinoa Salad topped with protein paired with veggies and fruit dessert.

or a Big Salad topped with lean deli meat, cheese and homemade dressing & paired with whole grain toast and fruit juice spritzer.

Stay Happy & Hydrated

A drop in your hydration status, even a small one, can impact mental clarity.

Summer heat and humidity already increases your hydration needs to help regulate your body temperature.

Institute of Medicine daily recommendation: 11-15, 8-ounce glasses for women and men, alike.

Drink at least 1-3 cups of a beverage 2-4 hours before our work out.

1 ½- 3 cups every hour of workout.

*Urine tells your hydration story.

Go-to summer hydration choices include:

Plain or bubbly water free of added sugar.

Iced herbal or traditional tea.