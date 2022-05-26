Summer Road Trips to NH are a must on Live. Work. Play.

Find out all that New Hampshire has to offer with an easy road trip north on this edition of Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Summer vacation season is upon us and what better fun than a family road trip. And Visit New Hampshire has got you covered from, where to go, what to pack and even what snacks to bring. Teresa DuFour talks with Visit New Hampshire's Communications Manager, Kris Neilsen about all there is to see and do.

New Hampshire – with an abundance of outdoor recreation, outstanding scenery and its close proximity to southern New England – makes it a great fit for a summer road trip.

The state’s variety within proximity sets it apart from other destinations – hike to the top of a major mountain peak in the morning and go to the beach all in the same day.

Road trips have been extremely popular trend coming out of the pandemic and to make it easier, they have curated road trip itineraries across all seven regions of the state. You can find Itineraries specific to summer season that highlight attractions, arts and culture, places to eat, shop, and photo opps.on our website VisitNH.gov