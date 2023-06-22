The be well™ with Big Y® program is going strong. Find out more on Live. Work. Play.

Carrie Taylor from Big Y shares how The be well™ with Big Y® program is dedicated to providing nutrition education to all their shoppers for free.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Teresa Dufour talks with Big Y Registered Dietitian Carrie Taylor about Big Y's dietitian program that's been around for nearly 18 years. The be well™ with Big Y® Registered Dietitian program provides nutrition education to shoppers for FREE.

Receive wellness discussions right in your inbox on topics such as “Improving Your Quality of Life When Diagnosed with Lupus,” “But for the Love of Mango,” “May is Mental Health Awareness Month” as well as recipes, videos and more! Simply sign up for Monday Motivation e-mails in your myBigY Membership account.

Big Y also offers Ask the Dietitian e-mail service where shoppers can email Big Y's team directly to answer their questions from how to eat when newly diagnosed with diabetes to how many grams of fat there is in a slice of our cheese pizza.

Plus Big Y offers Virtual Nutrition Offerings which include One-on-One Virtual Discovery Sessions- a 15-minute call/video chat to ask your specific questions. or Virtual Store Tours, Presentations, Support Groups and Cook-Alongs. Learn more at www.BigY.com/be-well.