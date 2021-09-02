The CT DOT joins Live. Work. Play. to talk about cannabis and impaired driving

Even though cannabis use is now legal for adults 21+, driving under it's influence is still illegal. Find out more on this edition of Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The CT DOT joins this edition of Live. Work. Play. to talk about impaired driving and keeping our roads safe in CT.

On July 1, the state of Connecticut became the 19th state to legalize marijuana for residents 21+. This new law states that residents 21 and over can possess and consumer marijuana – up to 1.5 oz is fully legal.

Although marijuana is legal – it is ILLEGAL to drive while you are impaired or under the influence of marijuana. You simply can’t drive safe if you’re impaired: the THC in marijuana hurts a driver’s ability to multitask, a critical skill needed behind the wheel.

Driving under the influence of drugs is a growing factor in impaired-driving crashes. For years, the State of Connecticut has invested in training its law enforcement to know the signs of drug impairment through its DRE program. Drug Recognition Experts across the state are trained to know when a motorist is on a mind-altering substance, and through a 12-step process, can also identify the category of drug.

We can all save lives by making smarter choices: plan ahead for a sober driver and don’t let friends get behind the wheel if they are impaired.

Learn more at ct.gov/cannabis.