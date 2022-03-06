Thinking of an electric car? What you need to know about a home charging station on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — CT Electric Car installs and wires residential and commercial rapid charge stations for electric vehicles. CT Electric car is a division of Newington Electric which has been in business since 1958. Also, with more companies introducing electric vehicles, they are able to install systems for any make or model, anywhere in the state of Connecticut.

Whether it's because people want to save on the cost of gas or do something better for the environment, more people are looking at electric cars but they have questions on how it will be charged and ready when they need it. It's very important that people use a licensed master electrician. Electric vehicles are an investment you depend upon so you need to make sure it's being charged correctly. It's also something new being wired into your home so it needs to be done by an educated and certified contractor to ensure your family's safety.