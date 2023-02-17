What's in season this winter on Live. Work. Play.

Learn how to cook with a few common New England winter harvest vegetables: beets, parsnips and celery root with Big Y Registered Dietitian Carrie Taylor.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On this edition of Live. Work. Play. Carrie Taylor from Big Y shows off wintry root vegetables and delves into those you may pass over:

Parsnips - also know as the “White carrot”. You can enjoy fresh for a peppery treat with crudités. Devour roasted with olive oil, balsamic vinegar and a sprinkle of salt for 30 minutes in a 425 degrees oven.

Celery Root, aka: Celeriac. It looks like a bit of an ogre. You can enjoy raw julienned in salads. Use with or in place of potatoes in dishes like mashed celery root or gratin like this “Scandinavian Potato Celery Root Gratin” recipe that features sliced potatoes and celery root weaved together.

Beets - You can do more than enjoy them pickled or canned- which are delicious in their own right!

Enjoy thinly cut in salads, especially beautiful versions like golden and red.

Provides earthy, hardy flavor to recipes when roasted, like this “Quinoa with Roasted Beets, Oranges & Spinach” recipe.

Perfect homage to the light and bright Spring season ahead.

Cooking tip: When you roasting, use vinyl gloves to peel skins off once cooled so their natural pigments don’t stain your skin.