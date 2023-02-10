Wheeler Health shares resources like 988 that are available for suicide prevention on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Melissa Alvarado, Director of the Health & Wellness Behavioral Health Access Team, and Tiffany Hubrins, Director of Mobile Crisis Intervention Services, both from Wheeler Health join Teresa Dufour to share the resources for anyone in crisis and needs help. 211 for local services or 988 the national prevention hotline. Also, they share signs that might suggest someone is contemplating suicide.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call, text or chat 988.
To reach local suicide intervention services, dial 211.
And you can always reach out to a local Wheeler Health office for help.
This edition of Live. Work. Play. is sponsored by Wheeler Health.