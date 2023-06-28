Why take transit to concerts and events this summer on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Take the Bus or Train this summer. Why? Teresa Dufour and CTDOT Public Transportation Bureau Chief Ben Limmer talk about the benefits of using public transit on this edition of Live. Work. Play.

Many have the perception that public transportation is less convenient than driving. Ben shares the benefits of no traffic jams or congestion on the railways; you never have to worry about finding parking at your destination; and it saves money. Plus, you can stream your favorite shows or movies, catch up on texts or social media which you can't do while driving.