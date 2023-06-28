Why take transit to concerts and events this summer on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Take the Bus or Train this summer. Why? Teresa Dufour and CTDOT Public Transportation Bureau Chief Ben Limmer talk about the benefits of using public transit on this edition of Live. Work. Play.
People should consider taking transit over driving for the following reasons:
- Critical to reaching Connecticut’s goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions
- 40% of all greenhouse gas emissions in CT comes from transportation
- Lowers stress by allowing riders to sit and relax
- Can increase worker productivity (catch up on work during commute)
- Can save $10,000 per year by taking public transportation
Many have the perception that public transportation is less convenient than driving. Ben shares the benefits of no traffic jams or congestion on the railways; you never have to worry about finding parking at your destination; and it saves money. Plus, you can stream your favorite shows or movies, catch up on texts or social media which you can't do while driving.
To learn more about the many transit options, go to CTRides.com
This edition of Live. Work. Play. is sponsored by the CT Department of Transportation.