Make money from home as an online influencer– how Connecticut moms are doing it!

Hundreds of Connecticut moms have tapped into the online influencer market, and a handful of them are earning real money from home, quitting their day jobs to become full time online entrepreneurs. Avon based mom-- Rachel Moore -- AKA @pinterestingplans-- is a local success story, with global reach.

She has 283,000 followers on Instagram alone! Using that platform, her blog, Facebook, and Pinterest to attract hundreds of thousands of fans plus corporate sponsorship.

Enough to eventually quit her job as a nurse practitioner and build a brand full time alongside her husband Chris.

But it did not happen overnight.

"My husband was addicted to heroin and my older son was two and we had just had a baby."

Blindsided, scared, and broke she drug tested her husband, confirming her suspicions, and demanded he either go to rehab, or move out.

Moore says, "So thank God he went to rehab and it stuck. "

While he was away recovering, she went to work on small passion projects; flipping free furniture she found on the side of the road, on a budget.

"My friends were like that’s so cool you should put it online!"

She worked on a borrowed laptop in the middle of the night, spent five bucks a month to host her own website, and used YouTube tutorials to understand the technical side of business, learning as she went. PinterestingPlans.com grew; covering not only home decor, but fashion, parenting, business, and female empowerment.

"I wasn’t crazy passionate about fashion, I was crazy passionate about connecting with other women and helping them feel better about themselves... I do not try to be deceivingly perfect about anything... I don’t ever want someone to be comparing themselves to me and thinking less of themselves-- that comparison is the thief of joy." says Moore.

Moore works to keep family first, resolving to lift her face from the phone when the kids are around. She takes advantage of early morning hours before they wake, schooldays, and after bedtime, to post and plan new content.

According to the Sway Group: mothers control 85 percent of household purchases. Forbes says moms carry more than 2 trillion dollars in US spending power.

Forbes says millennials make up the majority of new moms, and nearly half seek out parenting recommendations online.

Moore says as soon as you start to grow an audience you can monetize it but it took "probably about a year to get out of the red and another red before my income was picking up enough that I was comfortable enough to leave my job.... there’s so much joy in creating your own thing building your own brand rather than working so hard to build someone else’s."

She now makes her living now attracting sponsorships, ads, and affiliate marketing. A boost to her bottom line: when content is re-posted by bigger accounts. She also says taking over other popular online brand accounts for the day and getting in on the ground floor of the craze back in 2015 has helped grow her business.

Her advice to other moms-- START!

" You’ll never get to your dream if you don’t start putting 1 foot in front of the other and start."

Here's a look a look at some of pinterestingplans work and the accounts of other Connecticut moms who are crushing it in this emerging industry.

