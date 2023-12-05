Flower and gift shops see a boom in business for Mother's Day weekend

Stores were seeing an influx of orders and purchases for flowers, chocolates and gift sets.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With it being Mother's Day weekend, the business has been booming for local flower and gift shops.

"It’s been an increasing number leading up to Saturday," said Alex Pilon, co-owner of The Bloom Bake Shop.

For The Bloom Bake Shop on Pratt Street in Hartford, this was their first Mother's Day and pre-orders were already through the roof.

"We’re featuring a special arrangement – it comes arranged in a glass vase with lots of spring blooms in it. We have some peonies, some garden roses," added Pilon.

If mom is craving a sweet treat, the shop featured their Bloom Cake which is part of their baked goods.

"It’s a two-layer cake with lots of fresh flowers on top. One is a blueberry lemon flavor and the other is a chocolate bloom cake," added Pilon.

To keep the celebration going, there was a Momma-Palooza event on Pratt Street which featured live music, local vendors and food and drink specials.

Flower shops, however, were not the only ones managing the hustle and bustle.

"It’s been really busy today," said Vanessa Santiago, manager of The Paper Store.

The Paper Store in West Hartford saw a lot of customers ask for advice on what to buy.

"We are really doing well on jewelry, we have Kendra Scott, Alex and Ani, Cape Cod jewelry and then we also have Vera Bradley," added Santiago.

If you still need to buy a gift last minute, The Paper Store recommended their pajama sets and candles which have been very popular.

After all, they say moms deserve the best, so she will get the best.

"It’s just celebrating the woman we really love in our lives," added Santiago.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

