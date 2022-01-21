Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream celebrates 107 years in business

The family business offered $1.07 soft serve cones to celebrate its anniversary.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Mortensen's Dairy Ice Cream in Newington celebrated their family business anniversary on Friday.

They have kept their doors open for 107 years and they offer gourmet, homemade ice cream that has been previously voted as one of the "Best in Connecticut."

The fun part - customers can watch their ice cream being made in the shop as well.

The owners told FOX61 even through the pandemic, they were able to keep their business afloat because customers appreciate their quality ice cream and good customer service.

"We opened at this location in 1975, but we were further ahead on the Berlin Turnpike since 1940, before we were on a farm in Simsbury in the 30s and at a dairy in Bloomfield in the 20s," said Rod Mortensen, owner of Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream.

"Homemade ice cream places are harder and harder to find and kind of like you said, we make the best ice cream we possibly can," said Todd Mortensen, son of Rod Mortensen.

The business said they will be offering up a Super Bowl special and more details will be posted on their social media pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

