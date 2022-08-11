Naugatuck first responders help father deliver twins

While first responders were on the way to the home, Naugatuck dispatchers helped guide the father through the delivery process.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck family has two additions after EMS, police, and dispatch helped a father deliver twins at home Wednesday morning.

Officials said Naugatuck EMS crews and the Naugatuck Police Department were dispatched to a home to help the family deliver twins.

While crews were on the way, Naugatuck dispatch guided the father on the delivery of the first baby.

Crews worked to assess the mother and the baby while also helping to deliver the second baby.

Once both babies were delivered, Naugatuck police took the family from their home to a hospital for further assistance.

Naugatuck EMS officials said they are happy to report the mom and both babies are doing well at a local hospital and would like to congratulate the parents, Rich Allen and Jennifer Marie Atchison on their newest additions.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.