Naugatuck first responders help father deliver twins

While first responders were on the way to the home, Naugatuck dispatchers helped guide the father through the delivery process.
Credit: Naugatuck Police Department

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck family has two additions after EMS, police, and dispatch helped a father deliver twins at home Wednesday morning. 

Officials said Naugatuck EMS crews and the Naugatuck Police Department were dispatched to a home to help the family deliver twins.

While crews were on the way, Naugatuck dispatch guided the father on the delivery of the first baby. 

Crews worked to assess the mother and the baby while also helping to deliver the second baby.

Once both babies were delivered, Naugatuck police took the family from their home to a hospital for further assistance.

Naugatuck EMS officials said they are happy to report the mom and both babies are doing well at a local hospital and would like to congratulate the parents, Rich Allen and Jennifer Marie Atchison on their newest additions. 

