New Haven school district holds recruitment fair to end teacher shortage

Over 100 positions need to be filled at 40 New Haven Schools - many of them left because of the pandemic.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — When the pandemic took over, many school districts were hit hard with teachers leaving.

The City of New Haven is looking to tackle those vacant spots so staffing is no longer an issue.

Every year around this time, according to Dr. Ilene Tracey, superintendent of New Haven Public Schools, it is typical to have vacancies but now, that number has greatly increased from the pandemic.

Teachers left for many different reasons and one of them is to make more money.

"Another system in the suburbs somewhere may be able to entice a teacher with more funds, more money than New Haven. We're an urban center so the suburbs may have offered the teachers more funds," added Dr. Tracey.

Other reasons included - teachers retiring or some choosing to go work for their hometown.

Now as a result, over 100 positions need to be filled in New Haven.

For Leslie Cohen, one of those attending Thursday's recruitment fair, she is ready to get back into the workforce as a teacher.

"I'm always interested in learning and I'm very creative and so I enjoy being with kids!" said Cohen of New Haven.

"We've had permanent substitutes and substitutes who just come in as a revolving door depending on where they want to work that particular day so it's not consistent for our students," added Dr. Tracey.

The district said the greatest need now are teachers for special education, foreign languages, mathematics, language arts and athletics and instructional coaches.

Emma Schulman was at one of the 40 tables and laid out her brochures and business cards with hopes to find the few people who can handle what the job will bring.

"The needs of students have increased. their mental health has deteriorated - that's very evident. I think we have the adults also who have developed higher needs than they have previously," said Schulman, supervisor of the Special Education Department.

Recruiting also meant giving opportunities to the black and brown community but that comes with challenges as well.

"There are not a lot of minorities that are in the profession practicing right now. Certainly, minorities are underrepresented and so I think in terms of African Americans, we're probably 5-percent or so," said Dr. Glynis King Harrell, speech and language supervisor.

If you were not able to attend the fair and would like to see a list of employment opportunities, click here.

Click on 'working at NHPS' then click on 'job applications.'

