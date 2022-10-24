Manchester "Parkinson’s Painter" gets his own art show

79-year-old Norman Greenstein fulfills a dream

MANCHESTER, Conn. — He refers to himself as “The Parkinson’s Painter” and, despite his disability, 79-year-old Norman Greenstein is still following his passion of painting.

Greenstein, a father and a grandfather who lives in Manchester was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease 15 years ago; he took up painting eight years ago.

“Believe it or not it (painting) relaxes me, it makes me feel good and it’s a creative act and I’m not just sitting around with my Parkinson’s,” Greenstein said.

After years and years of fighting the effects of Parkinson’s Disease to create his art works, Greenstein was invited to showcase his paintings at the Galleries @ Work_Space on Main Street in Manchester.

“It’s exciting, it gives me a chance to show the different types of work that I’ve done since I came down with Parkinson’s disease,” Greenstein said.

This Sunday, October 30th, Work_Space will host The Emergence of the Soul Dreams – A collection of paintings by the Parkinson’s Painter.

“Norm’s story is a testament to the human spirit and his focus and dedication to creating something during this time of his life is really what we’re all about -- it’s giving people a place to shine,” Stacey Zackin the manager at the Work_Space said.

Greenstein noted that 20 percent of the profits from his painting sales go to Parkinson’s Disease charities.

“It’s been very gratifying,” he said, “I’ve gotten a lot of support from the community.”

The Emergence of the Soul Dreams – A collection of paintings by the Parkinson’s Painter runs on Sunday, October 30th from 2-5 p.m.

