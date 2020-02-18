FOX61 Family First: Weight loss surgery for kids

HARTFORD, Conn. — Obesity is a problem for adults, and for many kids. There are many factors involved, including a combination of poor eating habits and a lack of exercise.
For weight loss surgery is an option. But, what about kids?
At Connecticut’s Children Medical Center, the idea is that lap band surgery at an early age could stave off longer-term problems like obesity, diabetes and sleep apnea.
But not everyone agrees.
Psychologist Dr. Laura Sounders thinks that it should be the last option. Teaching how to eat healthily along with the positive aspects of diet and exercise, should be used before obesity becomes an issue at any age.