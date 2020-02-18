FOX61 Family First: Weight loss surgery for kids

The idea is currently in use, thinking it can stave off long-term problems

HARTFORD, Conn. — Obesity is a problem for adults, and for many kids. There are many factors involved, including a combination of poor eating habits and a lack of exercise.

For weight loss surgery is an option. But, what about kids?

At Connecticut’s Children Medical Center, the idea is that lap band surgery at an early age could stave off longer-term problems like obesity, diabetes and sleep apnea.

But not everyone agrees.